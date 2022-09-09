Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.42

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.42 and traded as high as C$19.16. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$18.90, with a volume of 10,001 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their target price on Vecima Networks from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Vecima Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.33 million and a P/E ratio of 65.17.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

