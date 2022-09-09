Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

Several research firms have commented on VWDRY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 155.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $8.07 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.58.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.