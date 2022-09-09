Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $567.08

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 567.08 ($6.85) and traded as low as GBX 440 ($5.32). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 449 ($5.43), with a volume of 307,283 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($15.47) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £525.50 million and a PE ratio of 14,966.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 402.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 567.08.

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,450 shares of Victoria stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.76) per share, with a total value of £25,413 ($30,706.86).

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

