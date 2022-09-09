VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) Trading Up 0.3%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.97 and last traded at $65.97. Approximately 21,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 35,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.80.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.