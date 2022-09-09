VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL) Trading 0.2% Higher

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CDL – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.02. 34,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 18,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.88.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.74.

