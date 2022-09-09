Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.44 and last traded at $23.44. 240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:VABS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 3.56% of Virtus Newfleet ABS/MBS ETF worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

