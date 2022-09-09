Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,293.63 ($15.63).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 772 ($9.33) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.29) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($14.58) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON VTY opened at GBX 820.50 ($9.91) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 716 ($8.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,278.50 ($15.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 719.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 855.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 886.42.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Earl Sibley purchased 6,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 804 ($9.71) per share, for a total transaction of £49,622.88 ($59,959.98).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. The company offers one-bedroom to five-bedroom family homes. As of December 31, 2021, it had 42,770 controlled land bank plots and 40,000 strategic land bank plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

