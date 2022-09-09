Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,973 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2,045.5% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 168 ($2.03) to GBX 165 ($1.99) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.0 %

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

Shares of VOD stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

