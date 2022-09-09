Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Vonovia from €59.50 ($60.71) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vonovia in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Vonovia from €53.00 ($54.08) to €42.00 ($42.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vonovia Stock Up 5.7 %

Vonovia stock opened at $27.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.70. Vonovia has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $65.49.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

