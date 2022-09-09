Vontobel Holding Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in State Street by 29.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $9,609,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 61,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Stock Up 3.3 %

State Street Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $72.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $58.79 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

