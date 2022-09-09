W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $570.79 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $527.23 and a 200-day moving average of $501.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

