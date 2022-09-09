Wallbridge Mining (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Shares Up 6.2%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 98,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 197,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Wallbridge Mining Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.21.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold. The company also explores for copper and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

