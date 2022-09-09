Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $258.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.70.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSFT has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

