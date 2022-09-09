Warburg Research Analysts Give Südzucker (ETR:SZU) a €14.60 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €14.60 ($14.90) price target on Südzucker (ETR:SZU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SZU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays set a €14.50 ($14.80) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, set a €12.00 ($12.24) price objective on Südzucker in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Südzucker Trading Down 0.8 %

Südzucker stock opened at €13.17 ($13.44) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.14. Südzucker has a one year low of €9.75 ($9.95) and a one year high of €15.72 ($16.04). The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 19.53.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

