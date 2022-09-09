Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,533,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,809,000 after acquiring an additional 221,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $687,551,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,031,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,907,000 after acquiring an additional 155,201 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $173.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

