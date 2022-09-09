Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/8/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00.

9/3/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/25/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

8/24/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/18/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $81.00.

8/5/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

