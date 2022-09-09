Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Welltower by 11.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Welltower by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in Welltower by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE:WELL opened at $76.37 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

