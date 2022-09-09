Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after buying an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $67,819,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

