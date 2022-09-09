Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Trading 7.4% Higher

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.31 and last traded at 1.31. 18,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 68,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Winc from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Winc in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.
Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.
