Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as high as $19.24. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 4,000 shares.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Trading Up 0.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRWSY)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.