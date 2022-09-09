WPP (NYSE:WPP) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

ING Group started coverage on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,330 ($16.07) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie cut shares of WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 750 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $948.33.

WPP Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $42.87 on Thursday. WPP has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08.

WPP Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.9052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 4.2%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WPP by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPP by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

