Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 2.3 %

WYNN opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $134,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter worth $29,190,000. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 344.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,496 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $36,045,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6,658.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,168,000 after acquiring an additional 193,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

