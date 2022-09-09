XLMedia (LON:XLM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.26

XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.26 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 34.25 ($0.41). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 33.25 ($0.40), with a volume of 608,549 shares.

XLMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £87.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1,662.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

