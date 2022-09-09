Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €26.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on Zalando in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA:ZAL opened at €22.27 ($22.72) on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($50.88). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.68.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.