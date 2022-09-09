Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,928,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 482,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 732.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 83,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 73,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $298.30 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $283.72 and a twelve month high of $615.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

