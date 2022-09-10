100,000 Shares in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Purchased by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRNT. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $42.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $104,884.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,489. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

