1,010,127 Shares in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,010,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000. Zymeworks accounts for approximately 0.2% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 1.75% of Zymeworks as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 233.3% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zymeworks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE:ZYME opened at $5.22 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 749.38% and a negative return on equity of 91.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

