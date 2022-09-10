107,020 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 107,020 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,711,000. Target makes up 0.6% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Target by 32.5% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Target Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TGT opened at $173.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.