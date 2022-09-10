131,975 Shares in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 131,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,010,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 53,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $126.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.55 and a 1-year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 21,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $2,526,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,118,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

