134,426 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 134,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,748,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.9% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MS opened at $89.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

