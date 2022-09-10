1,429 Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.13. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

