1,901 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $98.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.64. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.53 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

