191,850 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by Prime Capital Management Co Ltd

Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 191,850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $22,982,000. SEA makes up 9.8% of Prime Capital Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in SEA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth $45,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEA Price Performance

Shares of SE opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.47. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $54.06 and a 52-week high of $372.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of SEA from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

