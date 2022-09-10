260,383 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 260,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,463,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Coupa Software at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COUP. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $111,156.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,729 shares in the company, valued at $205,505.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $119,809.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,846.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.

COUP stock opened at $70.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.50. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $259.90.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

