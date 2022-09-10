3,130 Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Purchased by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $31.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

