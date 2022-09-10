4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Barclays

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
FRRFF opened at $40.27 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.
