4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF) Price Target Increased to GBX 5,800 by Analysts at Barclays

4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 5,800 ($70.08) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

4imprint Group Stock Performance

FRRFF opened at $40.27 on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 52-week low of $37.50 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

4imprint Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.