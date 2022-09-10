51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Stake Raised by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,055 shares during the period. 51job comprises 0.3% of Maven Securities LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.24% of 51job worth $9,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 51job by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 51job in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of 51job by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $60.90 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

