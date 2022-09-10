66,000 Shares in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Acquired by Cadian Capital Management LP

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000. Cadian Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tenable as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $118,750.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,004,599.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

TENB opened at $41.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.20. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.24 and a 12-month high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

