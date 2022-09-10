AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,166,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,978 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of AbbVie worth $999,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.99. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

