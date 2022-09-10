AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Raised by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,860 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.8% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 379,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $141.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $250.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

