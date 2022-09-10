Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Accenture worth $1,123,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 592.7% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 89,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,152,000 after purchasing an additional 76,504 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,424,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.17.

Accenture Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.