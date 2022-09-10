Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.8% of Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. owned about 0.09% of Accenture worth $199,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 31,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,558 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 126,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $290.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $295.06 and a 200-day moving average of $302.35. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

