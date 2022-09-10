Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $10.53

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $10.98. Accolade shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 1,233 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACCD shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Accolade Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.10.

Insider Activity

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,808 shares of company stock valued at $50,302. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accolade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Accolade by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accolade by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Accolade by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

