Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 9,574 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 35.6% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 239,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 513,661 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $60,798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.21 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

