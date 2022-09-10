Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 132,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,908,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

NYSE:TSN opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.18 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

