Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 99,209 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,161,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

