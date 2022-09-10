Achmea Investment Management B.V. Boosts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 113.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its holdings in AutoZone by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,199.08 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,540.98 and a 1 year high of $2,362.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,191.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,078.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,175.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

