Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,590 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 536,206.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 589,827 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after acquiring an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $101.88 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

