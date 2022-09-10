Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 8,239 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,640 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,719 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $522.40 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $463.91 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day moving average of $552.96.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

