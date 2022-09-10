Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 73,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,906,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after buying an additional 897,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,043,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,374,000 after purchasing an additional 130,192 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,708,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,936,000 after purchasing an additional 196,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $143.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.44.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

